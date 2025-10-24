Zimbabwe: Zimswitch, DPC Sign MOU to Strengthen Digital Financial Ecosystem

23 October 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

Zimswitch and the Deposit Protection Corporation have formalised a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing financial inclusion, digital transformation and public trust in the country's financial sector.

The collaboration was sealed through the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Tuesday.

Zimswitch chief executive officer, Mr Zabron Chilakalaka, said the partnership reflected the essential nature of collaboration in tackling modern financial challenges.

"Collaboration is no longer optional, it is essential," he said.

"The challenges we face, from digital transformation to financial inclusion, require broad exercises to shape expertise and a unified purpose."

Mr Chilakalaka said while DPC protects public confidence and the value of deposits, Zimswitch ensures this trust translates into practical, secure, and seamless access to funds across the national payment ecosystem.

"Together, we strengthen both the security and utility of the digital system. This MOU is a testament to our shared purpose," he said.

DPC chief executive officer, Mr Hopewell Zinyau, described the collaboration as a convergence of shared ethos centred on protecting people's interests and cultivating public trust.

"The signing of this memorandum of understanding marks the unveiling of two great brands in the financial sector, each with its own mandate, yet united by a common vision to foster a resilient, inclusive and digitally-powered financial landscape," he said.

Mr Zinyau said the partnership will prioritise innovation, digital transformation and risk monitoring while upholding confidentiality and data protection standards.

"Together, we are laying the foundation for a financial ecosystem that is inclusive, secure and responsive to the evolving needs of our citizens," he said.

Read the original article on The Herald.

