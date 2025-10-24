Zimbabwe: I Was No Longer Part of Southern Region Board - Mbano

Hwange Football Club administrator Khumbulani Mbano, has defended himself after writing a letter of protest to the Zifa Southern Region board.

Mbano, a board member of the regional body in the last four years, said he severed ties with the Lloyd Munhanga-led administration on October 14, after the expiry of the 14-day ultimatum given to him alongside Nkayi United's Prince Nyoni and Victoria Falls Herentals' Tafadzwa Mutowa, to consider the club or the region's administration.

This is yet another tale in Zimbabwe's most popular sport, which is never shy of controversy.

This was after Munhanga returned from West Africa, from accompanying the Warriors and called for a meeting. The board members were at the venue earlier than him and when he came later, he found them gone. Upon calling them, the administrators indicated they had left to join their clubs that were in action that day.

That appeared not to have set well with Munhanga, a former Zimbabwe Saints chairman till January this year.

Mbano was accused last week of being unprofessional after he wrote against his executive boardmates.

Mbano has since defended himself, saying that when he wrote to Zifa over the registration of Anesu Saiti with Bulawayo Chiefs, which they alleged was irregular, it was long after the expiry of the deadline they were given to take a position by Munhanga.

"It was well after the 14 days. I chose to stay as an administrator at Hwange FC. That is my full-time job; there is no way I could have opted for a voluntary thing like just being on the Zifa Southern Region board.

"I was well aware and I would like to clear the air for the good of the game. I had an obligation to my employer over the way that transfer was handled and other ongoings," said Mbano of the Zifa Southern Region, which is sponsored by Machache Security, one of the companies behind log leaders, Bulawayo Chiefs.

On September 23, 2025, Munhanga wrote: "I am writing to bring to your attention a matter of grave concern regarding your roles within our organisation, as you are aware of our Rules and Regulations (ref. Clause 32.2), as read with the Zifa Constitution Article 32.8 clearly states that a Board Member cannot hold office in an affiliate.

However, it has come to our notice that you currently hold a position in the Executive Board of Hwange FC, which creates a conflict of interest. As a Board Member, your fiduciary duty is to act in the best interests of the Region. Your conflicting roles and actions are not only a breach of our Rules and Regulations but also undermine the trust and confidence of your fellow Board Members and stakeholders.

We urge you to take immediate action to rectify this situation. You are required to relinquish your position in Hwange FC within fourteen (14) days of the date of this letter. Failure to comply may result in further action, including but not limited to: 1. Suspension or removal from the Board, 2. Loss of privileges and benefits associated with your position, 3. Damage to your reputation within the organisation and the wider community."

It is after this letter was sent to him that Mbano chose his full-time job.

Munhanga was until early this year Zimbabwe Saints chairman before Tawanda Ruzive took over.

The Zifa articles were in place when he had a dance with Chikwata.

When asked for comment on the issue, Munhanga said he was in Harare and referred Zimpapers Sports Hub to Blessing Mbwanda, the Zifa Southern Region spokesperson.

Mbwanda refused to comment, saying it was beyond his purview and that the chairman would be the best person to answer.

"Uumhh, skip me on that one. It needs the chairman; it is an issue between peers in the executive. I cannot say anything," said Mbwanda.

Zifa elections will take place in December to select new provincial and regional executives and Munhanga finds himself three-man down in the closing stages of the Zifa Southern Region race that Chiefs appear set to wrap up in the next fortnight.

With just a month to go, there appears to be no need to co-opt.