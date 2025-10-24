Zimbabwe: 1984 Revisited - Bosso-Dembare in Rare Back-to-Back Clashes

Dynamos and Highlanders will clash in a rare back-to-back cup and league encounter reminiscent of their 1984 duels.

The two teams were in action against each other at Barbourfields Stadium in a drawn Castle Lager Premiership tie on Sunday. They slugged it out in a 1-1 scoreline in which Brian Mlotshwa was on target for Highlanders, with Jairos Kasondo getting Dynamos the equaliser.

Perhaps a draw was the fairest result in the pulsating tie, one of the most exciting in the past decade. Most of the matches have degenerated to dreary encounters with little on-pitch action, with so much on the terraces.

Dynamos and Highlanders will be on each other again this Sunday at Rufaro Stadium in a highly anticipated Chibuku Super Cup semi-final.

Yes, the Chibuku Super Cup, sponsored by Delta Beverages, who supported the previous Chibuku Trophy, won five times in a row by Dynamos and four times by Highlanders.

Never have the teams faced each other while facing relegation in a cup game. It has always been that one is chasing the title or both are in the mix or the other in the unfavourable bottom half.

What makes this fixture exciting is that Dynamos are the defending champions, having won it two times on the trot. Highlanders' coach Pieter de Jongh was a winner of the same trophy in 2019 with Highlanders before leaving for FC Platinum and joining the Black and Army in August with two assignments on his lap.

He is expected to save the Bulawayo giants from relegation, and winning the Chibuku Super Cup would be a bonus for the club that turns 100 years next year.

The Chibuku Super Cup would be an early present for the Bosso faithful who await to hear from the institution of programmes lined up for 2026 when Bosso reaches the milestone 100 years.

Winning the tournament would atone for an otherwise season to forget for either side that have been languishing in the relegation zone for the better part of the campaign.

It is not the first time both teams have squared off in back-to-back clashes, with one vivid instance being in 1984.

Highlanders had gone into that cup final as rank outsiders against a team that had been to five cup finals without a loss. It looked like another routine afternoon's work with a star-studded team that had Lucky Dube in goal, Garnett Muchongwe and Oliver Kateya on the wings, Misheck Chidzambwa and Ernest Mutano at the centre and the gritty David Mandigora as anchorman.

On the wing, a rising Moses Chunga and an experienced Edward Katsvere carried the hopes of supplying strikers Gift Mpariwa and Kembo Chunga clean balls while Kenneth Jere nicknamed Computer, years before computers littered offices and became useful tools, Highlanders were up against defending league champions who had won a record four titles on the trot in independent Zimbabwe.

Having survived relegation by a whisker in 1983 under Bobby Clark, Bosso were under a new coach, Barry Daka, once a favourite with the fans but had broken their hearts when he fronted among the players the split to form Olympics, they were hungrier for glory. They were out to defy odds with Peter Nkomo in goal, Fanuel Ncube, Dumisani Nyoni, Richard Ndlovu and Douglas Mloyi in defence, Madinda Ndlovu in sparkling form, Morgan running a terror campaign on the left wing, Bigboy Ndlovu executioner in chief and Willard Khumalo, Alexander Maseko and Titus Majola in midfield, the punters were silenced as Highlanders beat Dynamos 2-1.

Man-of-the-match Madinda, arguably the most feared right winger back then because of his dribbling and electric pace, scored a goal and Willard Khumalo the second.

Douglas Chinyoka scored Dynamos' consolation.

But the result was a good build-up to the following weekend's league match at Barbourfields Stadium.

A packed Barbourfields Stadium witnessed a pulsating encounter in which Dynamos showed their class against the fired-up Chibuku Trophy winners.

Again, there was quality in both teams' camps in action, with Roy Ngwenya starting ahead of Alexander Maseko who would later convert to among the best centrebacks in the country after playing as a Number 10 in the final.

Dynamos brought in Kuda Muchemeyi and Henry Chari ahead of Mpariwa and Katsvere.

It was Kembo who made all the difference, collecting a pass, shrugging off the challenge of Douglas Mloyi to lob the ball over Nkomo in goal for Highlanders.

One-nil was how it ended, but the fans got their money's worth as the quality of the game was mouthwatering.

Last Sunday, both teams seemed to have conspired for a share of the spoils as if to save each other from relegation at a time when every point counts. They still remained in danger.

The two teams played a goalless draw in the first half of the league and could not be separated in the second stanza of the competition, drawing 1-1.

This is the 2025 decider between the two teams' rivalry and should fate creep in, one may sink and leave a big vacuum.

After two draws the Chibuku Super Cup presents the perfect platform for another hero of the two teams' clashes, without a doubt, the country's biggest match this year.

In the curtain-raiser, Dynamos and Highlanders proved beyond any doubt that they still command the numbers despite their waning stars.

Last Sunday's game saw Andrew Mbeba and Emmanuel Jalai playing as if to prove that they deserve consideration for the Afcon finals team. They were imperious all afternoon, impressive in defence and telling in attack.

They were a marvel to watch and should they continue from where they left, fans are in for a thriller provided their teammates come to the party.

These matches make heroes and leave lasting memories.

While Highlanders have improved in fitness levels under De Jongh and discipline on and off under manager Amin Soma-Phiri, Dynamos have shown they have better quality and needed a new face in the dressing room, new to the club's doings.

Kelvin Kaindu, unbeaten in 10 games, has proved a masterstroke to a team that had looked resigned to Division One football up to July.

The two clubs have sunk to low levels that they face off against each other, with Jalai the only Zimbabwe international, whereas in the past, the bulk of the local players would be from these two.

Sunday presents yet another day for Zimbabwe to stand still as the two bulls battle for recognition and a place in the Chibuku Super Cup.

The back-to-back clash will provide The Battle of the Giants a chance to take its place in Zimbabwe football folklore.

To many, it's the final before the final.