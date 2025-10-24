Zimbabwe: PSL Reaches 486 Goal Mark. . .Three Rounds of Play to Go

The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) season has reached 486 goal mark with three rounds of play remaining with an intense battle for survival ensuing at the bottom.

Week 31 PSL action produced a total of 19 goals with two games (Yadah 1 -1 ZPC Kariba, Highlanders 1-1 Dynamos) ending in stalemates.

GreenFuel were the biggest winners in the past weekend after they massacred already relegated Kwekwe United 5-0.

Bikita Minerals were the second best scorers after they dismissed Herentals College 3-0.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

With Kwekwe United having already kissed goodbye to the country's elite football league, nine teams- Highlanders, Dynamos, Yadah Stars , Bikita Minerals, Manica Diamonds, Greenfuel, Triangle, Chicken Inn and Caps United are not yet safe from relegation as they are yet to cross the 40-point mark.

Scottland lead the log standings with 62 points after they accounted for MWOS 1-0 courtesy of Knowledge Musona strike.

With 18 points to play for in the remaining games, Bulawayo football giants Highlanders will take on Simba Bhora (A), Manica Diamonds (H) and Chicken Inn (A).

In their quest to survive the dreaded chop, DeMbare will have to clear hurdles against Bikita Minerals (H), Yadah (A) and FC Platinum (H).

Rodwell Dhlakama's GreenFuel will have battles against TelOne (A), Scottland (A) and Triangle (H).

Yadah Stars who faced the same predicament last season only to survive on the last day will fight it out against Herentals (A), Dynamos (H) and Simba Bhora (A).

Manica Diamonds will take on Ngezi Platinum (H), Highlanders (A) and Bikita Minerals (H).

After posting a crucial away 1-0 triumph over Triangle, Chicken Inn will go ahead to meet CAPS United (H), Ngezi Platinum (A) and Highlanders (H)

Ian Bakala's CAPS United still have matches against Chicken Inn (A), Mwos (H) and Kwekwe United (A). Triangle United will hope for positive results when they play against Mwos (A), Kwekwe United (H) and GreenFuel (A).

Meanwhile, PSL action will this weekend pave way for the Chibuku Super Cup semi-final matches with Dynamos taking on Highlanders at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday.

The match will be a repeat of last weekend's league encounter between the two antagonists that ended one-all at Barbourfields Stadium.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The other semi-final fixture Triangle lock horns Premiership debutants MWOS at Ngoni Stadium.

The Norton-based outfit has had an impressive run in the cup, defeating CAPS United 2-0 in the Round of 16 and edging Bikita Minerals 3-1 in the quarter-finals to secure their first-ever semi-final appearance.

The Premier Soccer League has, however, announced that advance tickets are already on sale, with the cheapest going for $3, which is the Rest of Ground.

VIP and VVIP are going for US$10 for and US$20 respectively.

Triangle won the cup in 2018 while Bosso claimed it in 2019. Dynamos graced the cup's winners podium in 2023 and 2024.

PSL Week 31 Results at a Glance

Scottland 1-0 MWOS, Ngezi Platinum 2-1 Simba Bhora FC Platinum 0-1 Tel One, Yadah Stars 1-1 ZPC Kariba, Greenfuel 5-0 Kwekwe Utd, Highlanders 1-1 Dynamos, Caps United 1-0 Manica Diamonds, Triangle 0-1 Chicken Inn, Bikita Minerals 3-0 Herentals.

Top Scorers

Washington Navaya Tel One (16), Tymon Machope Scottland (13), Billy Veremu MWOS (12), Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya FC Platinum (9), Reason Sibanda Highlanders, Isasker Guribsab Simba Bhora, Charles Munyanyi ZPC Kariba (8). -- @FungaiMuderere.