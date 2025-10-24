Zimbabwe: President Gifts Comic Elder a Double Cab

The National Youth Symposium that concluded in Harare yesterday was filled with laughter and cheer, thanks to award-winning comedian, Comic Elder, whose real name is Leroy Tadiwanashe Zawari.

He transformed the stage into a moment of pure comic brilliance, captivating the audience with his sharp wit and humour.

After receiving the Best in Comedy Award from President Mnangagwa, Comic Elder jokingly asked for the President's address, prompting a peal of laughter from the crowd.

"Your Excellency, please give me your address," he quipped, as the President and the audience erupted in laughter.

"Because if you fail to give me the gift you promised, I will come home myself to collect it!"

The auditorium was filled with clapping and shouts of his popular stage name, "Anna Mugwaku", as Comic Elder maintained his trademark composure, sending the audience into fits of laughter.

President Mnangagwa, clearly entertained by the comedian's antics, couldn't help but smile and pat his head in amusement.

Earlier, while presenting the award, the President had humorously remarked, "Mumusoro makazara zvinhu umu" (I told you this head is full of many things), referencing Comic Elder's sharp humour and creative mind.

As laughter continued to echo throughout the venue, an unexpected highlight occurred: Comic Elder was called back to the stage, where President Mnangagwa announced a brand-new double cab vehicle as a gift.

This gesture elicited thunderous applause and chants of approval from the audience, many of whom rose to their feet in celebration.

Comic Elder's quick wit, humility and spontaneous exchange with the Head of State and Government became one of the most memorable highlights of the symposium.

His light-hearted interaction with President Mnangagwa showcased not only his comedic genius, but also the growing recognition of the creative arts as an essential component of youth empowerment and national pride.

As Comic Elder walked off the stage, the atmosphere was electric.

Laughter, songs and cheers filled the air as delegates celebrated a young man whose humour continues to unite, inspire and bring joy across generations.

The two-day National Youth Symposium may have ended, but the echoes of laughter and applause will resonate long after the event, reflecting a shared hope for a brighter future.