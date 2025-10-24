Zimbabwe: Inclusive Policies to Drive Rural Development

Government's drive towards all-encompassing national economic development is expected to positively impact communities and promote rural development, Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has said.

He was speaking in Mangwe district, Matabeleland South Province yesterday where he assessed progress on the implementation of the Makorokoro Nutrition Garden, a project commissioned by President Mnangagwa in 2021.

The visit, which saw him travel to Matobo district, marks the beginning of a three-day tour across Matabeleland South, aimed at ensuring that local communities fully benefit from various Government initiatives.

VP Chiwenga's itinerary includes visits to several key projects in the province such as the Maphisa Arda Irrigation Scheme, Bishopstone Estate and Factory, Nottingham Estate, Palm River Energy Project, Gwanda Lithium Mine, Tuli-Manyange Dam and Garanyemba Village Business Unit.

These projects are crucial components of the Government's rural industrialisation drive, which seeks to uplift communities and ensure inclusive development.

"We are here to ensure that our people can fully leverage the benefits of these projects," said VP Chiwenga.

"We are creating an environment for you to work and earn meaningfully here. I am aware that there is a lot of gold in this province, and we want to see it going to Fidelity (Gold Refinery) for the benefit of the country. Those in mining must be paid well for their efforts.

"The Makorokoro Nutrition Garden is just one example of how we are working to improve food security and promote sustainable agriculture in our communities.

"Here is where we pioneered these projects. I will tell the President, His Excellency Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa that the people of Makorokoro are doing very well. You have not let us down."

VP Chiwenga said Government is aware of the challenges faced at the nutrition garden such as inadequate water supply and they would be supported to be fully productive.

"We have come on a tour of Matabeleland South Province to see the projects that the Second Republic started and also the projects that we would want see developed to greater productivity across sectors.

"We want to see what is happening so that we can be able to gauge the growth of our economy," he said.

Government is also happy with the revival of the Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA), with VP Chiwenga's visit showing remarkable strides made by the organisation, which nearly collapsed in previous years.

The revival of ARDA is expected to play a crucial role in the Government's broader strategy to ensure food self-sufficiency and economic resilience, and the success stories emerging from ARDA Antelope could provide a template for future agricultural projects across Zimbabwe.

VP Chiwenga also praised the performance of wheat crops at ARDA Antelope, reporting a yield of 588 hectares with an impressive average of 7,8 tonnes per hectare.

"ARDA had almost collapsed years ago; that they have managed to get 732 hectares of maize is beyond description," said VP Chiwenga.

"That is what we would want to see. The wheat crop, which was 588 hectares and with an average of 7,8 tonnes per hectare that's a great success.

"So, we came here to see the developments that have taken place here at ARDA Antelope."

Community members have expressed optimism about the Vice President's visit, hoping it will lead to increased support and resources for ongoing projects.

Government seeks to ensure that no one and no place is left behind in the country's development journey.

"When we came back from the war, former Vice President Joshua Nkomo told us that our former colonial masters made money from farming and we should also make the most from our land," said Chief Hobodo, born Adolf Ncube.

The VP was accompanied by Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Matabeleland South, Albert Nguluvhe and other senior Government officials.