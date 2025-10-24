Uganda: No, Uganda Police Force Not Recruiting Polling Constables for 2026 Election

No, Uganda Police Force not recruiting polling constables for 2026 election

IN SHORT: A document circulating on Facebook claims that the Uganda Police Force is recruiting polling constables ahead of the general election set for January 2026. But the advert has been dismissed as fake.

A document doing the rounds on Facebook claims that the Uganda Police Force (UPF) is recruiting men and women to serve as polling constables during elections.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The document, titled "Advert for Special Police Constables", lists requirements such as Ugandan citizenship, possession of a national ID, and recommendation letters from local council leaders.

The ad further states that applicants must be aged between 18 and 50, and will undergo one month of training from 1 November 2025.

The salary is listed as USh370,200 per month (about US$106) on a three-month contract. The document also urges local council leaders to mobilise applicants and encourages former crime preventers and special constables to apply.

Uganda is expected to hold its general election on 15 January 2026, during which citizens will vote for the president and members of parliament. The period leading up to the polls has already seen an increase in misinformation.

The document also appeared here, here and here.

But is it legitimate? We checked.

Fake job ad

The document lacks a name, signature, or stamp, which is highly unusual for government job communications.

Legitimate job notices from the UPF usually include official contact information, such as an email address or phone number, as well as a website link, for example, www.upf.go.ug.

On 9 October 2025, the UPF, through its official X account, dismissed the document as "FAKE".

"Our attention has been drawn to a circulating advert on social media indicating that the Uganda Police Force is recruiting men and women to work as polling constables during elections. Kindly note that it is FAKE," the UPF wrote.

"Whereas there are plans to recruit polling constables, we haven't issued any communication in regard. We urge members of the public not to fall victim to fraudsters and always verify information with official police channels."