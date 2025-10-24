Kenya: No, Kenyan Polling Firm Tifa Hasn't Released Poll Showing MP Didmus Barasa Leading in Bungoma Gubernatorial Race

No, Kenyan polling firm Tifa hasn't released poll showing MP Didmus Barasa leading in Bungoma gubernatorial race

IN SHORT: A poll circulating on Facebook claiming that Didmus Barasa leads in Bungoma's gubernatorial race is not from Tifa. The polling firm has not published such findings on its official platforms.

A graphic circulating on Facebook appears to show the results of a poll conducted in Bungoma county, western Kenya, ahead of the gubernatorial election.

The graphic, dated 18 September 2025, bears the name and logo of Trends and Insights for Africa (Tifa) and has the title: "Bungoma County Gubernatorial Comparative Analysis."

Tifa is a Kenyan research firm that conducts and publishes scientifically designed opinion polls, including on politics, governance, and consumer behaviour. It usually releases reports through its verified social media accounts and website, accompanied by detailed methodologies and sample data.

The graphic circulating on Facebook shows Didmus Barasa, the MP for Kimilili constituency, in the lead with 53% of the vote, followed by former Bungoma governor Wycliffe Wangamati with 21%.

Timothy Wanyonyi, the MP for Westlands constituency, comes third with 14%, while politician and businessman Zachariah Barasa has 8%. The poll says 4% of respondents fall under the "Others" category. The graphic also includes photos of the four politicians, suggesting a commanding lead for Barasa.

Polls that rank politicians in Kenya are taken seriously, especially during election periods or in the lead-up to elections, as they are often viewed as indicators of public sentiment and voter preference.

With the next general election scheduled for August 2027, more of these surveys are expected as political activity intensifies. However, fake or manipulated poll graphics have increasingly circulated online, sometimes used to shape political narratives or influence voter perceptions.

But is it legitimate? We checked.

Fake poll

There is no record of Tifa releasing such a poll. A review of Tifa's official website and verified X account shows no mention of a Bungoma county gubernatorial poll on or around 18 September 2025.

The most recent survey published on Tifa's official website, dated 7 May 2025, focused on public perceptions of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission and the 2027 general election.

All signs point to a fake poll that should be ignored.