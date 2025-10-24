Cameroon: Tchiroma Declares Self Winner of Presidential Poll, Urges Peaceful Transition

Cameroonian opposition leader Issa Tchiroma Bakary has declared himself the winner of the country's presidential election, claiming a decisive victory and calling on the incumbent president to concede and initiate a peaceful transition of power.

In a nationwide address on Wednesday, Tchiroma said his campaign had compiled reports from polling stations and verified results through field representatives, concluding that he had secured "more than 50% of the valid votes."

He described the outcome as a clear rejection of the current administration and urged President Paul Biya to "show courage and humility" by congratulating the winner and facilitating a smooth handover.

"Such a repudiation of the outgoing president should, in the name of democracy and our customs, prompt him to call the winner, offer congratulations, and signal his readiness to organise a peaceful transition. Sadly, that does not appear to be his inclination," Tchiroma said.

Despite the lack of official confirmation, Tchiroma insisted that his camp holds two levers of legitimacy - massive popular support and the provisions of Electoral Code Article 113, which he said permits the publication of results.

"Undeniably, these two levers make me the lawful and legitimate President of the Republic," he declared.

He warned that any attempt by the Constitutional Council to announce "falsified or tampered results" would amount to complicity in electoral fraud.

"The Cameroonian people -- by an overwhelming majority -- will never accept the Council validating ballot-rigging on an historic scale," he said.

Tchiroma's speech comes amid growing unrest in Garoua and other cities, where his supporters have taken to the streets for a second consecutive day, demanding transparency and fairness in the announcement of election results.

Calling for nationwide peaceful protests, Tchiroma appealed to Cameroonians at home and abroad to "march for liberation and to claim our victory".

"Let us create a great peaceful wave to show the world that the people have had enough and want their freedom," he said.

Early figures suggest President Biya is currently in the lead, with the final outcome expected to be announced on Thursday.

The protests have led to clashes with security forces, prompting authorities to impose restrictions.

In Garoua, at least 20 demonstrators were arrested on October 21 and are expected to face military trial for inciting violence and public disorder, according to Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji.

In a bid to contain the unrest, officials in the Menoua division of western Cameroon have banned all public demonstrations, travel, motorcycle use, and the sale of fuel in bottles, effective from October 21 until further notice.