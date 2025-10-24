Uganda: NRM Flagbearer for Butaleja District Chairperson Seat Dies

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag bearer for the Butaleja District Chairperson seat, Joseph Muyonjo, has died at Mbale Regional Referral Hospital's Masaba Wing after a long illness.

His passing has left the district in mourning as residents recall his years of dedicated service.

Muyonjo, who previously served as Butaleja District Chairperson, was seeking to reclaim the position in the upcoming local government elections.

He had been battling an illness that recurred intermittently before his condition deteriorated this week.

His death was confirmed by Hajj Imran Muluga, the Resident District Commissioner of Soroti and a native of Butaleja, who described Muyonjo as a committed public servant and pillar in local governance.

"The district has lost a leader who always put the interests of his people first," Muluga said.

News of Muyonjo's death spread quickly across Butaleja, with residents and local leaders expressing grief and paying tribute to his legacy of service and humility.

Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced by the family.