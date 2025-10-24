Uganda: NRM Flagbearer for Butaleja District Chairperson Seat Dies

24 October 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By David Ochieng

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag bearer for the Butaleja District Chairperson seat, Joseph Muyonjo, has died at Mbale Regional Referral Hospital's Masaba Wing after a long illness.

His passing has left the district in mourning as residents recall his years of dedicated service.

Muyonjo, who previously served as Butaleja District Chairperson, was seeking to reclaim the position in the upcoming local government elections.

He had been battling an illness that recurred intermittently before his condition deteriorated this week.

His death was confirmed by Hajj Imran Muluga, the Resident District Commissioner of Soroti and a native of Butaleja, who described Muyonjo as a committed public servant and pillar in local governance.

"The district has lost a leader who always put the interests of his people first," Muluga said.

News of Muyonjo's death spread quickly across Butaleja, with residents and local leaders expressing grief and paying tribute to his legacy of service and humility.

Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced by the family.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.