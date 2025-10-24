Uganda: Speaker Among Pledges to Deepen Service After Unopposed Victory

Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among has expressed profound gratitude to the people of Bukedea District after being declared unopposed for the Bukedea Woman Member of Parliament seat, promising to deepen service delivery and continue mobilizing for the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

Among's unchallenged victory was confirmed by Bukedea District Returning Officer Charles Joel Mugyenyi at the close of nominations on Friday. With no other contender turning up, she automatically secured another five-year term to represent Bukedea in the 12th Parliament.

In her remarks following the declaration, Among -- who also serves as NRM Vice Chairperson for Eastern Uganda -- said her re-election reflected the trust and confidence the people of Bukedea have in her leadership.

"I want to thank my voters, my very gallant voters of Bukedea, for the love and trust you have given me for another five years. I can assure you, I will never disappoint you," she said, adding that she remains committed to walking side by side with her constituents in advancing development.

Among pledged to continue championing government programs, mobilizing support for the NRM and President Yoweri Museveni, and lobbying for more projects to uplift livelihoods in Bukedea.

"Home is home. I will not disappoint the NRM because it has made me who I am," she said. "Together with my team, we shall build on the progress we have made and deliver even more for our district."

Her unopposed declaration means that, while candidates across the country prepare for a heated campaign season, the Speaker's focus now turns to consolidating achievements and strengthening cooperation between Bukedea and the central government.

Among, who has served since 2016, said her new term will prioritize infrastructure, education, and economic empowerment.

"May God bless the people of Bukedea. I will move with you, and I will never let you down," she concluded.