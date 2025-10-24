Namibia: Four Police Officers Arrested for Soliciting Bribes From Offenders

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Thursday confirmed the arrest of four police officers for allegedly receiving bribes from offenders in police custody.

"The arrested police officers are alleged to have solicited bribes in exchange for recommending or granting bail," reads a statement from the ACC.

The four officers were arrested on Sunday and Monday and appeared in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court on Monday, where they were granted bail, notes the ACC.

Bail of N$10 000 was granted to Frans Nakangombe (43), while Errky Nekwaya (51), Stephanus Amatundu (47) and Gabriel Nduma (45) were each granted bail of N$4 000.

The case was postponed to 13 November and transferred to the regional court.

The ACC commended the whistleblower for the courage to expose corruption practices.

According to ACC, the case originated from a case on 3 August 2018 when the ACC received an allegation from a whistleblower who was an accused person in a police criminal case.

The statement says the whistleblower reported that police officers stationed at serious crime investigation units were requesting payments to influence bail decisions.

"A thorough investigation by the ACC substantiated these allegations in accordance with Section 31 of the Anti-Corruption Act no.8 of 2003," notes the statement.

The case was then forwarded to the Office of the Prosecutor General, and after careful review it proceeded to the prosecution of the accused, adds the ACC.

