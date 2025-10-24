Namibia: Fraudsters Posing As Cops Swindle Pensioner of N$1 Million

A woman (62) from Olukulo village in the Tsandi constituency of the Omusati region has lost more than N$1 million after allegedly being duped by three men who pretended to be police officers.

According to Omusati police commander commissioner Ismael Basson, the incident occurred between Monday and Wednesday.

Basson says the suspects allegedly introduced themselves to the victim as police officers from Outapi and convinced her to share her banking details.

"They then withdrew money from her FNB account using an unknown method," he says.

The victim lost a total of N$1 040 240, and none of the money has been recovered, he adds.

"The suspects are not known and have not been arrested."

