Namibia: Government Records Immovable Assets Valued At N$47.4 Billion

23 October 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Works and transport minister Veikko Nekundi says the government has recorded immovable assets valued at N$47.4 billion, comprising approximately 9 640 individual assets.

He made the announcement on Thursday during the National Assembly in response to a query from Popular Democratic Movement president McHenry Venaani.

"Government assets are not static museum pieces, they constitute a dynamic portfolio and assets are continuously being acquired to meet emerging service delivery needs, while others are disposed of in accordance with proper procedures when they have outlived their utility or when strategic reallocation serves the public interest more effectively," he said.

Nekundi described the asset register as a living document that responds to the evolving needs of the nation.

Regarding movable assets, Nekundi said each ministry maintains its own database, reflecting the diverse nature of equipment, vehicles, and other movable property required for their specific mandates.

He noted that the data varies across offices, ministries, and agencies.

"Trust these responses demonstrate that the government's asset management framework is comprehensive, legally grounded, and subject to rigorous accountability mechanisms. Our systems may not be perfect - perfection being a standard even this August House occasionally falls short of - but they are sound, transparent, and continuously evolving to meet the demands of modern public administration," he said.

