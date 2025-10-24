Namibia: 50 Family Members Face Eviction At Omundaungilo

Affirmative Repositioning (AR) parliamentarian Fredrick Shitana on Thursday raised concern about 50 family members facing eviction in the Omundaungilo area of the Ohangwena region.

The family, according to Shitana, was served an eviction letter on 27 September for 30 October by the Eenhana Landboard Committee.

Shitana posed the matter to the minister of agriculture, fisheries, water and land reform Inge Zaamwani-Kamwi in the National Assembly.

Shitana said the family has been there for more than 15 years and were only given one month's notice to vacate.

"This issue has brought confusion in the family and community because they do not know what to do. Is the minister aware of such an incident and if so, what are you going to do to assist these people not to panic? Because as far as the matter is concerned, the family's fear is that they were not told where to go nor were they given time to prepare."

He said children from the family attend school in the area, and the eviction will disrupt their education.

He described the treatment as inhuman and said it should not be allowed in a democratic country.

"This is a serious concern, that's why I put it as an urgent oral question given that the eviction is already set in motion, come 30 October they will have to vacate."

He urged the minister to direct councillors to assist the family or provide the family with guidance to avoid panic.

In response, the minister said she was not aware of the matter but would look into it and provide feedback.

However, Zaamwani-Kamwi highlighted that there are certain processes determining how an eviction order is effected, depending on who owns the land and who carries out the eviction.

She said there could be a lot of factors at play, such as disputes, which would require a thorough investigation.

