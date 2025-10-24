Namibia to Mark World Food Day in Kavango West

Namibia will commemorate World Food Day in the Kavango West region on Saturday, with the focus on collaboration and sustainable solutions to address the country's food security challenges.

This was announced on Thursday afternoon in a combined media statement by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform, the Kavango West Regional Council, and the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO).

This year's event will be commemorated at the Ncamagoro Community Hall, under the theme: 'Hand in Hand for Better Food and a Better Future'.

"The theme resonates deeply with the food security challenges and aspirations in Namibia. It calls for global collaboration in creating a peaceful, sustainable, prosperous, and food-secure future," reads the statement.

The statement calls for working together, across governments, organisations, sectors, and communities to transform agrifood systems to ensure that everyone has access to a healthy diet, living in harmony with the planet.

"The commemoration embodies the FAO's vision of achieving the Four Betters - Better Production, Better Nutrition, a Better Environment, and a Better Life, leaving no one behind as we strive for resilient, inclusive, and sustainable agrifood systems," the statement adds.

World Food Day also marks the 80th anniversary of FAO's founding. It aims to raise awareness of global food challenges and highlight solutions that promote better production, improved nutrition and environmental protection.

