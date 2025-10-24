Kenya: Ipoa Launches Probe Into Police Assault of 17-Year-Old Boy in Narok

Nairobi — The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched investigations into the brutal assault and torture of a 17-year-old boy, Felix Senet ole Takuna, while in police custody at Naroosura Police Station in Narok County.

In a press statement on Friday, IPOA Chairperson Ahmed Isaack Hassan confirmed that the Authority had commenced investigations into the incident.

"In line with our mandate to ensure accountability and observance of human rights in policing, IPOA is investigating the circumstances surrounding the alleged arrest and subsequent injury of the minor," said Hassan.

"The Authority will determine the extent of police involvement and, where necessary, make appropriate recommendations for redress."

He assured the public that the inquiry would be conducted impartially and in accordance with Article 244 of the Constitution, which calls for police professionalism, accountability, and respect for human rights.

Assault in police cells

According to the victim's family, the minor was arrested on October 10 at Naroosura shopping centre over allegations of breaking into a shop and stealing Sh34,000.

He was allegedly detained at the station and subjected to severe physical abuse by officers identified as Silas Kemboi and Rotich.

The boy's mother claimed she was denied access to her son despite hearing his screams from the cells.

On October 13, Senet was reportedly taken secretly to the Narok Law Courts, where the magistrate ordered that he be taken to hospital due to his visible injuries.

However, instead of receiving medical care, he was allegedly detained further at Narok Police Station.

The following day, October 14, he was reportedly brought before the court again, where he allegedly confessed to the charges and was sentenced to two years in jail despite being unable to walk.

Prison authorities in Narok later declined to admit him due to the severity of his injuries, forcing the police to return him to the station.

It was only after two police officers intervened that the injured minor was taken to the Narok County Referral Hospital, where he is currently admitted and reportedly chained to his hospital bed under a 23-hour police guard.

Medical assessments indicate a severe infection in his blood, raising fears that his leg may require amputation.

The victim's family has demanded justice, calling for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the officers involved.

Civil rights advocates have also expressed concern over reports of repeated brutality at Naroosura Police Station, particularly against members of marginalized communities who may be unaware of their legal rights.

The incident has reignited debate over police accountability and reform in Kenya, amid calls for swift action to ensure justice for the victim and prevent similar abuses in the future.