Tanzania: Religious Leaders Hail Samia for Peace Promotion

Moshi — RELIGIOUS leaders have commended President Samia Suluhu Hassan for her recent remarks urging Tanzanians to uphold peace during the General Election scheduled for this Wednesday and for warning those who may attempt to disrupt the process.

Speaking during the Northern Zone Religious Leaders Symposium held in Moshi, Kilimanjaro Region on Wednesday, Regional Chief Sheikh Shaban Mlewa said the President's statements offer strong assurance that the government is determined to ensure the polls are conducted peacefully.

"The president's remarks, coming from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, are a clear indication that the situation is stable. Let us, therefore, turn out in large numbers to vote and wait for the results calmly," he said.

Sheikh Mlewa urged individuals planning to disrupt the election, through protests or any unlawful means, to abandon such ideas for the sake of national peace.

"Some people are talking about holding protests on election day. I urge you to think twice. We care for you, but remember the government has already warned against such acts. If you get hurt or worse, while your family depends on you, the consequences will affect many others. It's not worth the risk," he cautioned.

Opening the symposium on behalf of Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner (RC) Nurdin Babu, Moshi District Commissioner Mr Godfrey Mnzava commended religious institutions for their courage and commitment in organising the event at a crucial time when the nation is preparing for the election.

"So far, campaigns have been conducted peacefully. The regional administration will continue to ensure peace prevails on election day and after the results are announced so that citizens can safely continue with their daily and development activities," he said.

The Vicar General of the Catholic Diocese of Moshi, Fr Deogratias Matiika, who represented Bishop Ludovick Joseph Minde, expressed concern over the misuse of social media by individuals spreading false or defamatory information.

"It is painful to see people, some of whom may be our fellow Tanzanians, using social media irresponsibly, even going so far as to defame national leaders. This is shameful. Let us ignore such individuals and focus on building our country's good image," said Fr Matiika.

Presenting the symposium's resolutions, the Kilimanjaro Bakwata Regional Secretary and Symposium Coordinator, Mr Awadh Lema, said participants urged all eligible voters to prepare and turn out in large numbers to cast their ballots in next week's General Election.

He added that another resolution called on the organisers to ensure that such interfaith symposia are held regularly, rather than only during election periods.

"We are also urging religious leaders to encourage their followers in the remaining days before the election to participate fully, as voting is a fundamental right for every registered Tanzanian," Mr Lema said.

He further noted that participants emphasised the need for religious leaders to educate their followers and the public at large to refrain from spreading incitement, especially through social media, in order to safeguard the nation's peace and unity.

"Another resolution recommends that religious leaders be involved in various national decision-making processes, as they play a vital role in matters affecting citizens and development in general," he added.