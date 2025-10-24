Kenya: Lenders Pay Sh38.5 in Tax for Every Sh100 Profit

24 October 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — Kenyan lenders paid Sh38.5 in taxes for every Sh100 profit earned in 2024, new industry data shows.

According to the Kenya Banking Sector Total Tax Contribution Report by the Kenya Bankers Association (KBA) and PwC Kenya, the Total Tax Rate (TTR) dropped from 46.77 percent in 2023 to 38.5 percent, mainly due to higher profitability across the sector.

The report, which covered 36 banks and microfinance institutions, further reveals that the industry paid Sh194.81 billion in total taxes to the National Treasury in the year ended December 31, 2024, underscoring the sector's significant role in revenue mobilisation.

"The Sh194.81 billion tax contribution by 36 participating banks in 2024 highlights the sector's central role in Kenya's revenue mobilisation. This data provides valuable insights for policymakers as they consider how to balance fiscal sustainability with sector resilience," said KBA Chief Executive Officer Raimond Molenje.

He added that the voluntary participation of banks reflected a strong commitment to transparency and responsible governance.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.