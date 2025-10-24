Uganda: Heavy Traffic Snarl-Up On Kampala-Jinja Highway As Repair Works Begin

24 October 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Jacobs Seaman Odongo

The Ministry of Works and Transport has issued a traffic advisory warning motorists of likely disruptions on the Kampala-Jinja Highway due to ongoing repair works at several worn-out sections.

According to the advisory released on Friday, October 24, 2025, night works will begin at 11:00 p.m. at the Namawojjolo section and continue for seven days.

Other sections scheduled for repair include Mbalala, Mabira, and Mbikko-Njeru.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"These works are part of ongoing interventions to address worn-out sections and improve the driving surface along the corridor," the ministry said, urging motorists to consider alternative routes to avoid long delays.

The recommended alternative routes include the Mukono-Katosi-Njeru and Gayaza-Kalagi-Bukolooto-Njeru roads, which can be used in both directions to ease congestion.

The Ministry further appealed for patience and cooperation from all road users to enable the timely completion of the works.

However, by Friday evening, traffic along the Kampala-Jinja Highway had already reached a near standstill, with vehicles--mostly cargo trucks and trailers--stretching bumper to bumper from Mabira Forest to Lugazi Town.

More gridlock was reported between Mbalala and Mukono as motorists endured hours of delay.

The Kampala-Jinja Highway is one of Uganda's most critical transport corridors, linking the country to the Port of Mombasa and several neighbouring nations.

It carries the highest volume of goods and services moving in and out of the Ugandan economy, making any disruption along the route a matter of national concern.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.