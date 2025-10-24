Uganda: Heavy Traffic Snarl-Up On Kampala-Jinja Highway As Repair Works Begin

The Ministry of Works and Transport has issued a traffic advisory warning motorists of likely disruptions on the Kampala-Jinja Highway due to ongoing repair works at several worn-out sections.

According to the advisory released on Friday, October 24, 2025, night works will begin at 11:00 p.m. at the Namawojjolo section and continue for seven days.

Other sections scheduled for repair include Mbalala, Mabira, and Mbikko-Njeru.

"These works are part of ongoing interventions to address worn-out sections and improve the driving surface along the corridor," the ministry said, urging motorists to consider alternative routes to avoid long delays.

The recommended alternative routes include the Mukono-Katosi-Njeru and Gayaza-Kalagi-Bukolooto-Njeru roads, which can be used in both directions to ease congestion.

The Ministry further appealed for patience and cooperation from all road users to enable the timely completion of the works.

However, by Friday evening, traffic along the Kampala-Jinja Highway had already reached a near standstill, with vehicles--mostly cargo trucks and trailers--stretching bumper to bumper from Mabira Forest to Lugazi Town.

More gridlock was reported between Mbalala and Mukono as motorists endured hours of delay.

The Kampala-Jinja Highway is one of Uganda's most critical transport corridors, linking the country to the Port of Mombasa and several neighbouring nations.

It carries the highest volume of goods and services moving in and out of the Ugandan economy, making any disruption along the route a matter of national concern.