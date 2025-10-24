Uganda: A Whopping 19 Clamour to Replace Mafabi in Budadiri West

The question was simple: who will replace Nathan Nandala Mafabi as legislator for Budadiri West in the August House?

The answer? A staggering 19 candidates stepped up to be counted -- a record for a parliamentary constituency and a sure headache for voters.

Rubaga North in Kampala once held the bragging rights with 14 contestants in 2021, but the Budadiri West crowd has comfortably eclipsed that, making the Rubaga fellows look like upstarts.

It's a wonder the Electoral Commission team managed to sort it all. But imagine the ballot paper length if all 18 keep their burning desire to step into one of the biggest pair of political shoes in the country.

According to Sironko District Returning Officer Benjamin Ewalu, the district registered 27 candidates across all constituencies -- 19 for Budadiri West, four for Budadiri East, and four for the Woman MP seat -- with 17 independents in the mix.

The crowd of 19 for Budadiri West include ruling party NRM's Isaac Masanga, Jackson Magombe of FDC, Jafari Mudasiru of NUP, Sharif Mukwasi of PFF, Polycarp Mudebo of DF and Nassar Bossa of SPD.

Ewalu said the nomination exercise was peaceful and well-attended, with several candidates arriving in processions of cheering supporters.

Political observers say the unusually high number of candidates in Budadiri West signals a shift in a constituency long dominated by Mafabi's influence.

"The flooded field shows that many who previously feared to challenge Mafabi's strong political grip now see an opening," one analyst noted.

"His decision to run for the presidency has created a rare opportunity for new contenders to test their popularity."

Mafabi vacated the seat he has held for four terms to contest for the highest office in the land as the Forum for Democratic Change candidate.

And it seems everyone feels and thinks they can do as well as he has been doing or even better.

The race now promises to be a fascinating scramble between seasoned politicians and ambitious newcomers, all hoping to inherit Mafabi's once-unshakeable base.

Campaigns are expected to begin next week, with authorities calling for peaceful and issue-based engagements ahead of the 2026 polls.

