Tanzania: Govt Enhances Ship Inspection, Disease Control

Dar es Salaam — AT least 45 port health officers have received specialised training from World Health Organisation (WHO) experts aimed at strengthening their capacity to inspect ships in accordance with international health regulations to prevent the spread of infectious diseases from other countries.

The Ministry of Health's Head of Port Health Services, Dr Amour Selemani said on Tuesday that the training enhances Tanzania's ability to issue internationally recognised sanitation and environmental health certificates.

He explained that the rapid growth in population and technological advancement has increased human mobility, which in turn raises the risk of cross-border disease outbreaks.

The trained officers will operate under the 2005 International Health Regulations (IHR 2005), endorsed by the WHO and its member states. Dr Selemani said under the said regulations, the officers will be authorised to conduct ship inspections and issue Ship Sanitation Certificates once the process is complete.

"The Ministry of Health organised this training as part of implementing the directive to strengthen national capacity for detecting and controlling infectious diseases, as emphasised by Deputy Prime Minister Dr Doto Biteko during the launch of the Pandemic Fund Project in Mwanza recently," said Dr Selemani.

Regarding equipment, Dr Selemani said initial diagnostic and control tools are already available, while additional equipments are being procured with WHO support under the ongoing Pandemic Fund Project.

WHO-Tanzania Disease Surveillance Officer, Dr George Kauki said the training followed a multi-stage approach that began with online modules, followed by inperson sessions conducted by Ministry of Health experts to align the programme with local contexts.

Dr Kauki added that to qualify to conduct ship inspections and issue certificates, port health officers must undergo training by WHO accredited instructors.

He insisted that this milestone makes Tanzania the first country in the Great Lakes region to have certified experts capable of conducting ship inspections and issuing sanitation certificates.

The trained officers come from both Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar, representing ports of Dar es Salaam, Mwanza, Kigoma, Mtwara and Tanga. Others are Malindi, Wete, Mkoani, Fumba and Mkokotoni ports in Zanzibar.