Uganda: NUP Flagbearer for Kassambya Remanded

The Mubende Magistrate's Court has remanded Peter Kyagera, the National Unity Platform (NUP) flagbearer for Kassambya Constituency, to Kaweeri Prison until November 13, 2025.

Kyagera faces two charges -- forgery contrary to Section 319 of the Penal Code Act, Cap 128, and uttering false documents contrary to Sections 324 and 328 of the same Act.

He appeared before the Grade I Magistrate's Chambers presided over by Acting Chief Magistrate Paul Kedi and denied all the charges.

Kyagera was arrested on October 23, 2025, at the Electoral Commission offices in Mubende after allegedly presenting a forged Uganda Revenue Authority receipt indicating payment of Shs3 million to facilitate his nomination.