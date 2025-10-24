Uganda: Woman Run Over By Trailer After Falling Off Boda in Mukono

A woman was killed Friday in Mukono morning after falling off a boda boda and getting crushed by a trailer.

Police say Mary Namulondo, 43, was a passenger of boda boda cyclist who took off when the fatal incident happened at Lands Junction along the Kampala-Jinja Highway.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango said in a statement that a Mercedes Benz semi-trailer, registration number SSD 842Z/SSD 336Z, driven by Somali Ibrahim Abdullahi, when a rider overtaking from the left braked suddenly in front of the truck.

The rider, who fled the scene and is yet to be identified, is said to have braked suddenly, causing his passenger, Namulondo, to fall under the trailer's rear left tire, leading to her death on the spot.

According to Onyango, the preliminary cause of the crash has been attributed to reckless riding by the unidentified motorcyclist, who fled the scene and remains at large.

The trailer was towed to the Mukono Police Yard pending inspection, while the body of the deceased was taken to Kawolo Hospital for a postmortem examination.

Police say investigations into the incident are ongoing.