Uganda: CMA and Use Launch World Investor Week 2025 to Drive Shift From Savings to Smart Investments

The Capital Markets Authority (CMA), in partnership with the Uganda Securities Exchange (USE), has launched World Investor Week 2025 (WIW 2025), a global campaign dedicated to promoting investor education, awareness, and protection.

The annual initiative, spearheaded by the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), will run from October 27 to 31, 2025, under the theme "From Savings to Smart Investments: Building Your Financial Future with Technology."

This year's focus is on helping Ugandans move from traditional saving habits to purposeful, technology-enabled investing through safe, accessible, and transparent platforms.

The launch event in Kampala was marked by a symbolic bell-ringing ceremony, signifying both the opening of a trading session and the beginning of a nationwide investor empowerment drive.

Speaking at the event, CMA Chief Executive Josephine Okui Ossiya reaffirmed the Authority's commitment to innovation as a tool for building efficiency and inclusivity in Uganda's capital markets.

She also cautioned investors to remain vigilant against fraudulent schemes and to use only licensed and regulated platforms.

"We continue to explore innovations such as the Regulatory Sandbox, which allows fintech innovators to safely test new financial products under CMA's supervision," Ms Ossiya said.

Uganda Securities Exchange Chief Executive Officer Paul Bwiso noted that technology is reshaping how Ugandans participate in the market.

"Through platforms like the USE Easy Portal, any Ugandan with a mobile phone can now open a trading account, buy and sell shares, and build their investment portfolio from anywhere in the country," Mr Bwiso said.

"Technology is the bridge connecting Ugandans to new opportunities for growth and wealth creation."

The launch of WIW 2025 follows the successful East Africa Capital Markets Conference (EACMAC), which explored cross-border investment opportunities and the digital transformation of capital markets in the region.

Throughout the week, CMA and USE will hold a series of public engagements, including a Social Media X Space discussion titled, "Beyond the Savings Box: Moving from Saving to Investing," investor outreach sessions with SACCOs, nationwide radio and television campaigns on investor protection, and a two-day investor roadshow in downtown Kampala in partnership with KACITA.

These activities are designed to deepen financial literacy, raise public awareness about regulated digital investment opportunities, and inspire Ugandans to use technology as a pathway to sustainable wealth creation.