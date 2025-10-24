Kenya: Mfangano Island Petition Senate for Govt-Owned Ferry Service

Nairobi — Residents of Mfangano Island in Homa Bay Courity have petitioned the Senate to provide a government-owned ferry to serve the route between Mbita and Mfangano, saying high transport costs and unreliable private services have crippled the island's economy

The Senate Committee on Transport heard that the route is operated by a private firm, Mbita Ferry Services, which charges Ksh 250 for a one-way trip.

Residents say the fare is too high and the service irregular making it difficult to transport goods and access essential services on the mainland.

The Mfangano Development Association said the island cannot progress without affordable and reliable ferry transport.

"We need a government-nan ferry like the Likoni ferry which operates free of charge and runs 24 hours a day," they said.

The Committee was informed that Ksh 300 million had been allocated in the previous financial year for the construction of ferry at the Kisumu Shipyard.

Senator Peris Tobiko urged the government to allocate an additional Ksh 300 million in the next budget to save transport challenges for island neidents

However locals expressed concern that the proposed ferry route covering Kisumu, Kendu Bay Homa Bay, Mbita, Sena, and Muhuru Bay - would not directly benetit Mfangano Island.

They argued that such a route would take too long, calling instead for short, frequent trips between Mbita and the island

Committee Chairman Senator Eddy Oketch said the ferry service between Mbita and Mfangano Island is "long overdue" while Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua added that residents deserve fairness and inclusion in national transport projects.

"Mfangano residents deserve justice. The ferry is their lifeline - their only connection to the mainland," Wambua said.