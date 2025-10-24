Botswana: Japan Donates Over P1million to BGBVC

Gaborone — The Government of Japan has donated more than P1.13 million (USD 84,942) to support the Botswana Gender-Based Violence Prevention and Support Centre (BGBVC) in expanding its GBV shelter.

Speaking during the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects signing ceremony in Gaborone on Thursday, the Japanese Ambassador to Botswana, Mr Shindo Yusuke, said the gesture underscored long-standing partnership between the Japanese Embassy and BGBVC.

Mr Yusuke recalled that in 2012, the embassy donated the building that housed BGBVC's current temporary shelter. He added that through the Japan Overseas Cooperation Volunteer (JOCV) programme, Japan had continued to assist the centre by providing volunteer staff.

He said the latest gesture was part of Japan's commitment to help build resilient societies and restore the spirit of Ubuntu, a principle he described as essential not only to combat GBV but also to rebuild communities and strengthen national unity.

"We gather today because GBV is one of the most pressing human security challenges of our time. It affects individuals, families and entire communities. This grant affirms that survivors of gender-based violence are not forgotten, and their right to live in safety is supported not only locally but globally," he said.

The ambassador expressed concern that GBV in Botswana had reached crisis levels, citing a 2021 United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) report which found that 67 per cent of women in Botswana had experienced some form of GBV in their lifetime which is more than three times the global average.

"These are not just statistics they represent lives interrupted, families broken and communities in pain." He commended the government for drafting the country's first-ever National GBV Bill, as a milestone aimed at strengthening prevention and response mechanisms. However, he noted that challenges remained in ensuring access to safe spaces and comprehensive support for survivors.

"It is for this reason that the Embassy of Japan is proud to support BGBVC. "This funding will enable the construction of additional shelter housing, allowing the centre to support more women and children in urgent need of safety", he said.

For her part, BGBVC Chief Executive Officer, Ms Lorato Moalusi, thanked the government of Japan for its continued partnership, describing it as a strong demonstration of solidarity in advancing gender equality and social justice.

"As we sign this grant agreement today, let it serve as a symbol of hope, a promise that together we are building a Botswana where every person can live free from violence, discrimination, and fear," she said.

Ms Moalusi added that the expansion of the Gaborone shelter would mark a significant step toward a safer and more inclusive nation.

"Today's occasion is not merely a funding agreement, it is a statement of shared purpose and a commitment to uphold the dignity, safety, and rights of survivors of GBV. It is reminder that behind every statistic lies a human story, a woman, a child, or a family seeking refuge, healing, and hope,"she said.

BGBVC, she said, continued to stand at the frontline of the fight against GBV, serving women, men, and children seeking safety and dignity. The organisation currently operates in Gaborone, Ghanzi, and Francistown, providing counselling and support services to over 5,000 survivors to date, including more than 800 who have benefited from its shelter programme.

Beyond shelter, Ms Moalusi said BGBVC provided counselling, psychosocial support, medical assistance, legal referrals, empowerment programmes, and community education to address harmful gender norms and practices.

She said the existing shelter, built with Japan's support, accommodates a maximum of 18 people, who typically stay for one to two weeks.

She added that due to the complexity and risks associated with GBV, which included threat to kill and attempted murder, the centre did not turn away clients or put anyone on a waiting list as these were emergencies.

Ms Moalusi further said when demand exceeds capacity, BGBV with the support from the Government and private sector arranged for alternative accommodation, though this has proven difficult as most rented spaces were not suitable for survivors.

BOPA