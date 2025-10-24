Botswana: BNOC Elections Tomorrow

Gaborone — Three candidates are vying for the Botswana National Olympic Committee (BNOC) top seat at the organisation's elective general assembly on Saturday.

After spending sleepless nights canvassing for support and explaining their manifestos to the affiliates, the candidates, Tshepo Sitale, Yarona Sharp and Ookeditse Malesu will know their fate tomorrow.

Sitale has highlighted the championing of safe sport and inclusive participation as one of the key things he would implement if elected to the top position. He said a successful sport system was the one where athletes felt safe, valued and included.

His mission is to ensure that youth, women, and the marginalised communities have equal access, protection, and opportunity to thrive in sport both on and off the field.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He further said they would promote a culture of respect, dignity and fairness, supported by Safe Sport policies, reporting systems, and education programmes. Furthermore, Sitale said the creation of safe spaces for girls and young athletes to participate confidently was inevitable.

The former Botswana Chess Federation president said he would also prioritise open leadership pathways for women and under-represented groups in coaching, officiating, and administration, as well as collaborating with communities and schools to make sport accessible to every child, regardless of background or ability

"Sport should be a mirror of who we are as a nation fair, safe, inclusive, and full of opportunity in line with the aspirations of Botswana's Vision 2036," he said.

Sharp on the other hand said she would prioritise championing inclusion in sport, pointing that sport must be accessible to all.

"I will champion programs that promote broad inclusion across all athletes and communities, creating opportunities that cover gender, geography, ability and background," she said.

She added that she would ensure that athletes with disabilities were supported with the resources, recognition and respect they deserved.

"I will use the BNOC platform to tackle pressing issues such as gender-based violence by embedding sport into broader community development initiatives," she said.

Malesu said if elected, he would raise the bar of the Olympic medal target to four, eight Commonwealth medals and two Beach Games, adding that there is a lot of talent in this country.

He said there was a need to have four technical centres across the country that would be an improved version of School Of Excellence.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Botswana Olympics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For the senior vice-president position, Michael Moroka will contest for the position with Botswana Wrestling Federation (BWF) president Moagi Sharp.

Botswana Tennis Association president, Oaitse Thipe, former Botswana Rugby Union president Bob Lekan and the current board member Tebo Segaise will compete for the first vice-president position.

Botswana Cycling Association (BCA) Game Mompe and the current member Unaswi Matebu will vie for second vice-president. Boikobo Gaolebalwe, Kebalebile Ramontsho, Ndibo Lebala, Ofentse Bakwadi and Taolo Tlouetsile will compete for the three available additional member slot.

BOPA