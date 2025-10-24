Zimbabwe: Who Will Replace Jairos Kasondo?

24 October 2025
The Herald (Harare)

IN the absence of Jairos Kasondo, Dynamos coach Kelvin Kaindu finds himself in a fix ahead of the showdown with Highlanders in the Chibuku Super Cup semis at Rufaro on Sunday.

Kasondo is suspended along with Denver Mukamba.

The big question is can Felix Hammond rise to the occasion and be the hero on Sunday?

Another player with an X factor, but playing in different position, is Vusa Ngwenya.

"It's a tricky encounter for us on Sunday.. We played them twice in the league and drew. It's not easy to play against them three times. We are hoping to win the game and defend the cup and take it for the third time," Ngwenya said.

Kasondo has become one of the most reliable forwards for the Premiership giants.

And coach Kaindu admits this is a difficult situation for them.

"Kasondo has been performing well of late and not having him this Sunday places us in an awkward position," said Kaindu.

"We are working hard to see how we can cover up in that position, we have players to pick from so I am sure we will prevail."

