Zimbabwe: Embassies Gear Up for Diplomatic Charity Bazaar 2025

The Diplomatic Spouses Association in Zimbabwe (DSA) is hosting the third edition of the Diplomatic Charity Bazaar on Saturday at Old Georgians Sports Club in Mt Pleasant.

The event will feature the participation of 23 embassies from Africa, Asia, Europe and the Americas, showcasing traditional food, beverages, handicrafts, clothing and cultural artefacts.

In a statement, DSA said the Bazaar would not only celebrate global cultures, but also raise funds for charitable causes across Zimbabwe.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The Bazaar is not just a cultural celebration, but a charity event," reads the statement. "All proceeds from the Bazaar will go toward supporting various charitable projects across Zimbabwe, making a real impact on communities in need and bringing tremendous changes to their lives."

The day's programme will begin with a Flag Parade followed by live performances from various artists, including Mary Anibal and young musicians from local institutions.

The entertainment segment will be hosted by Mrs Zaza "the Zazalicious One" supported by two co-presenters engaging visitors around the exhibition grounds.

The Bazaar will also feature a kids' corner, raffle draws and over 100 local business and NGO exhibitors, offering food, crafts and cultural experiences.

Prizes in the charity raffle include Patrick Mavros jewellery, flight tickets to Lusaka (Emirates) and Kigali (RwandAir), hotel stays and artworks donated by embassies and sponsors.

"This year's Bazaar provides the chance to explore the world in one day without travelling, all while supporting important charitable causes," reads the statement.

The association expressed gratitude to its sponsors, among them Platinum Sponsor ARIPO, Gold Sponsors Hyatt Regency Harare - The Meikles, Zarephath Group, Delta Corporation, Mhishi Nkomo Legal Practicec and First Capital Bank, as well as a host of other partners.

Established in 1981, the Diplomatic Spouses Association is a non-profit and non-political organisation comprising spouses of accredited diplomats in Harare.