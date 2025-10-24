Zimbabwe: Bosso Coach Starts Huge Debate

In the Build up to the Chibuku Super Cup semi-final showdown between Dynamos and Highlanders at Rufaro on Sunday, Bosso coach Pieter de Jongh has started a heated debate on the importance of the two clubs to the country.

"For me both teams have a big status in Zimbabwean football and Zimbabwean football needs both teams," de Jongh said.

Fans have responded on social media with different views on how important the two clubs are to Zimbabwe football.

Ezrah Nkhoma said: _"If the big three do not perform let them face the chop."

Blessedways M Bob said: _"Hakuna bhora rakadaro, juventus chaiyo yakarelegetwa"_

Chris Tshabs said _"Bosso is our heritage not a mere football team"

Tendai Nyakabwe said: _"We don't need them if they are not performing well let them face the chop and new teams come and shine old teams which have no proper structures how many years in the leaque."_