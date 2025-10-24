Kenya: From Kenyan Hills to the Streets of New York - Why Marathon Legend Eliud Kipchoge Keeps Chasing History

THE world's top runners are renowned for their speed, mental toughness, and willingness to push their bodies beyond what most people would consider comfortable.

Eliud Kipchoge, the Kenyan distance runner widely regarded as the greatest marathoner of all time, embodies everything that makes a runner extraordinary.

He has secured two Olympic gold medals in the marathon, unofficially broken the two-hour barrier, and consistently pushes his mind and body to their absolute limits. Beyond his running achievements, Kipchoge has made a profound impact on the sport and the world at large.

His wisdom and drive are unmatched.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"What motivates me to run is that I want to make this world a running world," he said in an interview. "I truly believe that through running, people can be free in life, and it can help to improve their overall health, giving them even more freedom. That's what keeps me still motivated. To get people to go out of their doors and run."

Kipchoge's journey began in Kenya, where, as a child, he ran two miles every day--a small habit that would eventually blossom into a legendary career.

In just a few weeks, he will take on the New York City Marathon, the final leg of the Abbott World Marathon Majors, aiming to earn his six-star medal alongside countless other runners.

"I am really excited to run the streets of New York for the first time. I'm grateful that I have the opportunity," he said.

The Abbott World Marathon Majors includes the Tokyo, Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago, New York City, and Sydney Marathons.

Kipchoge has conquered all except New York.

While each race presents its own challenges, the NYC Marathon is considered the most difficult due to its hilly terrain and massive crowds.

Kipchoge, however, is unfazed.

"The area in Kaptagat, where we train, is hilly," he says. "We even have a route we call the Boston Route, which includes many hills. Since the New York City Marathon is

also a hilly course, we adjust our training accordingly."

To support his preparation, Kipchoge relies on Lingo, a small biowearable device that helps both runners and non-runners understand how food, stress, sleep, and other factors impact daily life.

"I have been using this technology since 2021. It helps me monitor my glucose levels during training and races," he says. "It has been a real game-changer--allowing me to see how my food intake affects my performance, and [help] me optimize my fueling strategy in training, during races, recovery, and most importantly in daily life."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya U.S., Canada and Africa Athletics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kipchoge also trains with his new app, Kotcha, developed in collaboration with NN Running.

The free app reveals the routines, habits, and philosophies behind his historic performances. Even better, it offers tools to help ordinary runners train and think like him.

"Everyone keeps asking me about my secret," Kipchoge wrote on Instagram. "Today, I take a new step to pass it on... Train like me, run like yourself." - mensjournal.com