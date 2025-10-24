South Africa: NMB Politicians Warn R7m Electricity Promise to Informal Settlement Could Break Rules

A tense peace still stands between the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality and the community of Grogro after promises of R7m to provide long-term solutions to electricity demands. But politicians warn that circumventing municipal processes to keep the promise risks breaking the law.

Nelson Mandela Bay's deputy mayor's promises to assist the community of Grogro with electricity may have appeased the disgruntled residents of the informal settlement, but it has left various political leaders in Nelson Mandela Bay ill at ease about the possible backlash that could follow.

Community leaders were scheduled to meet municipal officials on Thursday afternoon to discuss when they can expect the temporary electricity connections promised by deputy mayor Gary van Niekerk earlier in the week.

Following protests and road closures that affected homes and businesses along Kragga Kamma Road last week, Van Niekerk's engagements with the community have managed to deflect promises of violent protests and the ominous threat of "Plan B" should the community's demands not be met. The community has yet to expand on what Plan B is.

Several political parties have voiced their concerns about Van Niekerk's promises - including temporary electricity and longer-term infrastructure development - saying it could lead to widespread...