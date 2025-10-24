South Africa: Rassie 'Livid' After Hooker Wessels Cops Nine-Week Ban for Alleged Testicle Assault

Bulls and Springbok front-rower Jan-Hendrik Wessels has been suspended for nine weeks following a United Rugby Championship disciplinary hearing.

The Bulls are set to appeal against a nine-week ban handed to prop/hooker Jan-Hendrik Wessels for an act "against the spirit of good sportsmanship".

The burly front-ranker was punched by Connacht flanker Josh Murphy in the 19th minute of their United Rugby Championship (URC) match last Friday. The Irishman alleged that Wessels had grabbed his testicles at the ruck, causing him to react violently.

Murphy received a red card for his actions, while Wessels played on. Only later was the Bulls man cited for the alleged assault on the Irishman's nether regions.

Wessels is a key member of the Springbok squad and looked guaranteed to be one of the two hookers for vital matches against France and Ireland on the Boks' coming Northern Hemisphere tour. Those chances are slim now.

"The Vodacom Bulls fully respect and will adhere to the judicial process, which provides for an appeal opportunity," Bulls chief executive Edgar Rathbone told Daily Maverick. They will appeal.

Initial reports that Wessels was facing a nine-week ban circulated in the past few days, and the URC confirmed the sanction late...