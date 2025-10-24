South Africa: Wind Is the Big Winner in Ramokgopa's 2025 Energy Plan

Minister of Electricity and Energy Kgosientsho Ramokgopa stole hearts and inspired minds at Windaba 2025 with his typically comprehensive unpacking of the Integrated Resources Plan 2025. Wind is a winner, alongside nuclear power.

There's a charming quirkiness to how technical Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa gets about energy and electricity.

Before the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy was split into two on the formation of the GNU (to be clear, the official split happened only in 2025), then incumbent, and still Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, the honourable Gwede Mantashe dithered about with the crucial energy infrastructure development framework.

IRP2025, however, comes to South Africa after a short period of development and deliberation and, in the words of its principal author (current Minister of Electricity and Energy Ramokgopa), "is a living document that can be changed or adjusted".

It's this candour that endears him to all who have the open minds to listen.

Weaving words of hope and wonder

While wind is the biggest winner in the proposed energy mix - it will make up 24% of electricity generation if all goes to plan - Ramokgopa is also realistic about its intermittent, untameable nature. "Wind doesn't blow 24/7, it doesn't...