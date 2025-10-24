South Africa: Myciti Plots a Swipe-Free Future to Slash Barriers for Cape Town Commuters, Tourists

23 October 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Kara Le Roux

As the MyCiTi network expands through Cape Town's busiest corridors, the city is trading paper cards and diesel engines for digital payments and electric drives.

Cape Town wants commuters to stop fumbling with cards, coins and top-ups. The City is preparing to roll out a new account-based ticketing (ABT) system for its MyCiTi buses.

"We've been working for some time on an account-based ticketing system we would like to implement," said mayoral committee member for urban mobility Roberto Quintas. He described the technology as key to "making it much easier for tourists to use the service" and ultimately easier for local commuters than using cars.

The new system is part of the City's push to modernise its expanding transport network, which includes a massive phase two expansion and a new fleet of fully electric buses.

What ABT means for the rider

The ABT system wants to change how commuters pay. Cape Town's latest MyCiTi Business Plan describes it as "an open automated fare collection system which allows for any fare media (bring your own device) to be used".

That means your smartphone, smartwatch or even a contactless bank card could soon replace the blue-and-red MyCiTi card.

Cape Town wants...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.