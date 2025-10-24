South Africa: Myciti Plots a Swipe-Free Future to Slash Barriers for Cape Town Commuters, Tourists

As the MyCiTi network expands through Cape Town's busiest corridors, the city is trading paper cards and diesel engines for digital payments and electric drives.

Cape Town wants commuters to stop fumbling with cards, coins and top-ups. The City is preparing to roll out a new account-based ticketing (ABT) system for its MyCiTi buses.

"We've been working for some time on an account-based ticketing system we would like to implement," said mayoral committee member for urban mobility Roberto Quintas. He described the technology as key to "making it much easier for tourists to use the service" and ultimately easier for local commuters than using cars.

The new system is part of the City's push to modernise its expanding transport network, which includes a massive phase two expansion and a new fleet of fully electric buses.

What ABT means for the rider

The ABT system wants to change how commuters pay. Cape Town's latest MyCiTi Business Plan describes it as "an open automated fare collection system which allows for any fare media (bring your own device) to be used".

That means your smartphone, smartwatch or even a contactless bank card could soon replace the blue-and-red MyCiTi card.

