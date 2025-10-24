South Africa: 'Saps Saved 2010 World Cup,' Says Cele, Overlooking a Little Corruption Matter Involving R60m

23 October 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Marianne Thamm

The 2010 Fifa World Cup brought joy and fun; it was our season in the sun until the pot-bellied cloud of corruption came to mess it all up.

Giving evidence on Thursday, 23 October at Parliament's ad hoc committee into police graft, former police minister Bheki Cele asked South Africans to take a moment, bow their heads and thank the SA Police Service (SAPS) and General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi (in particular) for "saving the 2010 World Cup".

He seems to have overlooked the fact that the SAPS defrauded taxpayers out of R60-million in inflated costs relating to the international tournament.

SAPS graft

The former KZN head of the Hawks, Johan Booysen, who was investigating corruption within the SAPS, told the Zondo Commission that he noticed "odd and suspicious" transactions in the SAPS supply chain management in April 2010.

Several hungry bottom-feeders attracted by the whiff of corruption washed up. One was KwaZulu-Natal businessman Thoshan Panday, a close associate of Edward Zuma, son of SA's then president, Jacob Zuma.

Panday is facing charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering relating to multimillion-rand fraud attached to the SAPS corruption teat.

He has appeared in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban alongside co-accused...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

