South Africa: Milnerton High School Bullying - Six Boys Granted Bail After Vicious Assault

Six of eight boys involved in striking a Grade 10 learner at Milnerton High School with weapons, including a hockey stick, a hosepipe and a belt, have been granted R2,000 bail each at Cape Town Magistrates' Court after they were charged with eight counts of assault.

On Thursday, 23 October 2025, eight learners from Milnerton High School appeared at the Cape Town Magistrates' Court on charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The boys, aged between 17 and 18, allegedly struck a 16-year-old cancer survivor, a boy who had recently completed chemotherapy, with objects including a hockey stick, a hosepipe, and a belt.

A distressing video surfaced on social media showing a Grade 10 learner being physically and verbally attacked by a group of eight pupils, several reportedly members of the school's first-team rugby squad. The footage shows some learners standing by and recording the assault without intervening, while others are heard encouraging the attackers.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirmed that the State did not oppose bail because the accused all had fixed addresses and had no pending cases against them.

"Six of them appeared in front of the magistrate, and the other two appeared...