South Africa: Milnerton High School Bullying - Six Boys Granted Bail After Vicious Assault

23 October 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Takudzwa Pongweni and Siyabonga Goni

Six of eight boys involved in striking a Grade 10 learner at Milnerton High School with weapons, including a hockey stick, a hosepipe and a belt, have been granted R2,000 bail each at Cape Town Magistrates' Court after they were charged with eight counts of assault.

On Thursday, 23 October 2025, eight learners from Milnerton High School appeared at the Cape Town Magistrates' Court on charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The boys, aged between 17 and 18, allegedly struck a 16-year-old cancer survivor, a boy who had recently completed chemotherapy, with objects including a hockey stick, a hosepipe, and a belt.

A distressing video surfaced on social media showing a Grade 10 learner being physically and verbally attacked by a group of eight pupils, several reportedly members of the school's first-team rugby squad. The footage shows some learners standing by and recording the assault without intervening, while others are heard encouraging the attackers.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirmed that the State did not oppose bail because the accused all had fixed addresses and had no pending cases against them.

"Six of them appeared in front of the magistrate, and the other two appeared...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.