Angola: Minister Mário Oliveira Highlights the Impact of Structuring Projects

Luanda — The Minister of Telecommunications, Information Technology, and Social Communication, Mário Oliveira, announced Wednesday in Luanda the implementation of a set of structuring projects for the gradual transformation of the sector.

In an interview with Angolan Catholic broadcasting Rádio Ecclésia, the Minister highlighted, among the main priorities, the expansion of the national fiber optic network, the implementation of a domestic submarine cable, and the launch of the National Space Program, which includes the development of an Earth observation satellite.

These initiatives are part of an integrated modernization strategy, aimed at strengthening connectivity, technological innovation, and the country's digital sovereignty.

According to the Minister, within the framework of these programs, the modernization of Angola Telecom, the improvement of the management and regulation of the radio spectrum and the transformation of Angola "into a regional telecommunications hub" are planned.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In the field of Social Communication, the portfolio holder announced the continued modernization of the main public bodies, including Angola Public television (TPA), public newspapers holding company (Edições Novembro), and Angola News Agency (ANGOP).

He announced that the Executive is working to deliver, within a year and a half (until 2027), the new headquarters of ANGOP, which has been operating in old facilities for more than three decades.

According to Mário Oliveira, the future of the sector is based on three fundamental pillars: technological modernization, expansion of services and continuous training of national staff.

"We are building a more robust, inclusive and sustainable ecosystem, capable of placing Angola at the forefront of telecommunications and social communication in Africa", he stated.

More internet access

In another area of the interview, he stated that the Angolan Government works to ensure that the majority of the population, an estimated 85 percent, has access to stable, accessible and quality internet services.

In light of the new Political and Administrative Division, in force since last January, Angola has 21 provinces, 326 municipalities and 378 communes, home to more than 35 million inhabitants.

"This is an ambitious goal, but we are on the right path", declared the Minister during the interview, which served to take stock of the sector's progress during the 50 years of independence, to be marked on November 11th.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mário Oliveira said that the idea is to cover, by 2030, rural areas and all fringes of society, including those considered vulnerable.

He highlighted that the expansion of internet access is part of the digital inclusion strategy that the country is implementing, having highlighted the Angola Digital and Angola Online programs, which allowed the installation of more than 150 free internet access points in various public spaces.

He detailed a program that aims to provide public institutions, especially schools, with computers and internet, and on Thursday rooms equipped with computers and internet will be inaugurated in three schools.

The Minister added that one of them is aimed at students with visual impairments. "This is a priority to ensure that no one is left behind in the digital revolution".

In addition to installing Internet points, he said that the Ministry is investing in expanding the national fiber optic network and connecting new international and domestic submarine cables.

The Minister highlighted that the sector's technological advancement will be accompanied by the continuous training of national staff, through centers such as CEFOJOR, in addition to other actions that promote digital literacy in communities, schools and less developed areas.

Mário Oliveira reaffirmed his commitment to valuing the journalistic class, in order to guarantee better working conditions and ensure greater dignity in the exercise of the profession. AB/OHA/DOJ