Angola: Minister Affirms That Investment in Cultural Industries Plays a Key Role As a Driver of Innovation

Talatona — The government's investment in cultural and creative industries has assumed a prominent role as a driver of innovation, creativity, and a source of income that contributes to the process of economic diversification, Minister of Culture Filipe Zau stated Wednesday in Luanda.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 1st Arts Congress, the Minister emphasized that the investment also constitutes a strategy aimed at strengthening revenue sources.

The same, according to the minister, also extends to continuous public investment, in cultural facilities such as museums, musical and theatrical performance halls and exhibition halls of national audiovisual content.

Along this path, he said, there is also the review of the patronage law, which will constitute a decisive milestone, not only for boosting the arts and culture as a whole, but also for the employability of 'cultural workers'.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The governor argued that in a nation under construction, there is a need to establish an inseparable alliance between culture and education, and citizenship, in order to avoid situations of social anomie and prepare for new generations and challenges of the future.

He also mentioned that the harmonious and integral development of the human personality must associate the aesthetic sense with education and this with an axiological framework of reference, so that the arts can be properly studied and understood, in the national cultural context.

On the theme, "Culture is Our Identity, Art is Our Strength", the event lasts two days and will address topics such as, Music, challenges, opportunities and perspectives", Experiences and Challenges on Copyright and Related Rights", State of the Angolan Theater-Findings and Perspectives", "Dance, its Cultural, Professional Dimension and Internationalization", among others.