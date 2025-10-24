Southern Africa: Angola and Peru Celebrate 40 Years of Diplomatic Relations

Luanda — Angola's ambassador to Peru, Manuel Eduardo Bravo, stated Tuesday in Lima that the deep historical and cultural ties between the Angolan and Peruvian peoples constitute a shared heritage that will continue to inspire the two governments' efforts to strengthen relations of friendship and bilateral cooperation.

The diplomat was speaking during the launching ceremony of the stamp commemorating the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Angola and Peru, an act that symbolizes the mutual commitment to deepening the bilateral partnership.

According to the ambassador, the stamp "is more than a philatelic stamp, it carries messages, stories and feelings, representing in a lasting way the rapprochement of two peoples united by solidarity, ancestry and political will to strengthen cooperation".

He also highlighted that the choice of visual elements of the seal (the Giant Palanca Negra of Angola and the Taruca of Peru, "reflects the value and diversity of the fauna of both countries", constituting symbols of mutual respect and cultural identity.

The diplomat acknowledged that, although the desired "cruising speed" has not yet been reached, the progress made is a reality that should gain new momentum in 2026, with the signing of a General Technical Cooperation Agreement, in Luanda.

In turn, the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Peru, Félix Denegri Boza, expressed satisfaction with the positive evolution of cooperation, highlighting the recent signing of the Visa Suppression Agreement for holders of diplomatic and official passports.

"We are on the right track and we hope that, next year, we can take faster and more significant steps towards a solid and successful strategic partnership", stated the Peruvian government official.

As part of the Peruvian-African Friendship Day celebrations, Angola participated in an exhibition of crafts and literature, presenting works by renowned Angolan writers translated into Spanish, as well as participating in the African Cinema Cycle, where a documentary was shown about the great achievements of the Angolan Executive in the economic, social and cultural domains.

During his stay in Lima, ambassador Manuel Bravo, with non-resident status, also interacted with the Afro-Peruvian Community and visited the Sanctuary of the Nazarenes, of the Lord of Miracles -- a symbol of faith that dates back to 1651, when an Angolan slave painted an image of Christ crucified on an adobe wall, in Pachacamilla.

The wall, which withstood an earthquake in 1655, gave rise to one of the most important religious processions in Peru, marking a spiritual link between the two peoples.

Peru, the sixth largest economy in South America and the world's second largest producer of copper, established diplomatic relations with Angola on September 6, 1985, paving the way for four decades of friendship, cooperation and cultural exchange.