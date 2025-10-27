South Africa: Surf Therapy Offers Hope for SA Youth Facing Violence and Trauma

In South Africa, many adolescents grow up in communities filled with violence. They witness shootings, stabbings, drug use at home, sexual assault, and more on a daily basis.

Unfortunately, most of them won't get the help they need. In South Africa, 9 out of 10 young people exposed to violence and trauma have little to no access to mental health care. But Waves for Change , a non-profit operating in the Eastern and Western Cape, is tackling this through a unique community-based programme called Surf Therapy.

The programme helps young people living in stressful environments build friendships, manage their emotions, and respond to challenges in healthy ways, all while enjoying the healing benefits of surfing.