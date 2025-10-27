South Africa: Surf Therapy Offers Hope for SA Youth Facing Violence and Trauma

24 October 2025
Health-e (Cape Town)
By Faith Mutizira

In South Africa, many adolescents grow up in communities filled with violence. They witness shootings, stabbings, drug use at home, sexual assault, and more on a daily basis.

Unfortunately, most of them won't get the help they need. In South Africa, 9 out of 10 young people exposed to violence and trauma have little to no access to mental health care. But Waves for Change , a non-profit operating in the Eastern and Western Cape, is tackling this through a unique community-based programme called Surf Therapy.

The programme helps young people living in stressful environments build friendships, manage their emotions, and respond to challenges in healthy ways, all while enjoying the healing benefits of surfing.

This article is republished under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International License.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Health-e. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.