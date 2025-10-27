Sudan: RSF Captures and Forces Youth to Fight in El Fasher, North Darfur

blog

Fighters from Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have captured and forced dozens of young men to fight in the ongoing conflict around El Fasher, according to testimonies gathered by the Darfur Network for Human Rights (DNHR) from witnesses and sources inside the city.

Witnesses reported that 65 young men were seized at RSF checkpoints between October 15 and 23 in the northern and western parts of El Fasher. The captives were later armed and sent to the frontlines, where most were killed during clashes between the RSF and the Sudanese army on October 23. Those who tried to escape were reportedly detained by Sudanese forces after the fighting ended.

Families in El Fasher confirmed that many of the victims had previously fled the city to escape the siege imposed by the RSF, only to be captured on their return or while moving through checkpoints.

Videos posted online appear to corroborate these accounts, showing RSF fighters receiving groups of young civilians at checkpoints on the outskirts of the city. DNHR field monitors verified that several of the individuals seen in the footage match descriptions provided by relatives of the missing.

The forced recruitment of civilians--including youth--underscores the growing desperation and brutality of the conflict in North Darfur, where civilians continue to bear the heaviest cost.