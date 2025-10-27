Sudan: Widespread RSF Abductions and Killing of Civilians Reported Between El Fasher and Tawila

blog

Armed fighters from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) abducted more than a dozen girls and killed a civilian woman along the El Fasher-Tawila route in North Darfur between October 20 and 22, 2025, according to information gathered by the Darfur Network for Human Rights (DNHR) through field monitors and eyewitness interviews.

On October 20, RSF units stationed around Hilla Al-Sheikh, northwest of El Fasher, intercepted civilians attempting to flee ongoing clashes toward Tawila. Witnesses reported that at least 12 girls were seized and taken to an unknown location by RSF members operating along the route between Shaqra, Hilla Al-Sheikh, and Qarni--a corridor under RSF control.

Two days later, on October 22, RSF soldiers reportedly shot and killed a woman traveling along the same road after accusing her of "suspicious practices" for wearing a traditional amulet (hijab) believed locally to provide protection. Her body was discovered by civilians fleeing to Tawila the following morning.

DNHR's field findings indicate that these incidents are part of a broader pattern of systematic attacks against civilians, including gender-based violence, abductions, and killings in El Fasher, Kutum, and Tawila. DNHR's October 2025 report, "Every Day Bombs, Hunger, and Loss of Life," documented similar violations across North Darfur, suggesting a deliberate campaign by RSF forces to terrorize civilians and suppress local populations through violence and intimidation.

If verified, these acts may amount to serious violations of international humanitarian and human rights law, including the prohibitions against extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearance, and attacks on civilians.

Recommendations

DNHR calls for urgent steps to locate and assist the abducted girls, provide medical and psychosocial support to survivors, and ensure the safe movement of civilians fleeing conflict areas. Independent investigations should be carried out to establish responsibility for these crimes and to prevent further violations along the El Fasher-Tawila route. Humanitarian actors and international monitors must intensify field presence in North Darfur to document abuses and strengthen protection measures for displaced and at-risk populations.