Sudan: RSF and Allied Militias Attack Civilians' Farmlands in Zalingei, Central Darfur

21 October 2025
Darfur Network for Human Rights (Kampala)
On October 13, 2025, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) represented by allied Arab tribal groups, including the Roua carried out coordinated attacks against farmers from African tribes in Zalingei, Central Darfur.

This incident highlights how the RSF continues to mobilize tribal militias to target specific ethnic communities, fueling tribal tensions and creating the false perception that the violence in Darfur is merely tribal in nature.

According to eyewitness accounts verified by the Darfur Network for Human Rights (DNHR), RSF members wearing official RSF uniforms were seen riding camels through civilian farmlands, damaging crops and threatening residents.

The DNHR holds the RSF leadership and its local command in Zalingei headed by an officer known as Banjous fully responsible for these actions. Witnesses reported that RSF commanders in the area observed the events and failed to intervene, reflecting deliberate complicity and adherence to RSF directives.

