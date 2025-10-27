Zimbabwe: Zim Undeterred - Defies Sanctions Through Unity, Resilience

ZIMBABWE will never be deterred in its efforts to build, modernise and industrialise, albeit under the heinous yoke of Western-imposed unilateral coercive measures, President Mnangagwa has said.

In his address at the Sadc Anti-Sanctions Day commemorations held in Harare at the weekend, the President said the country was stronger in its conviction that through unity of purpose, peace, focus, hard-honest work, resilience and innovative pursuits, any obstacle, in whatever form, can be overcome.

"As a people, we are more aware that the future of our country rests squarely in our hands. Brick-by-brick, stone-upon-stone and step-by-step, we are resolutely charting and succeeding in our own developmental path, towards achieving, the national Vision 2030, for an empowered and prosperous upper middle-income society," he said.

In 2019, Sadc set aside October 25 of every year as a day the region joins Zimbabwe in calling for the unequivocal removal of the two-decades-long sanctions imposed on the country.

Under the Second Republic, said President Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe continued to register notable increases in foreign currency earnings, marked by export receipts, Diaspora remittances and foreign direct investment inflows despite the albatross of sanctions.

"Despite the effects of illegal sanctions, our national economy has been on a positive growth trajectory.

"Manufacturing, mining, infrastructure development, energy, as well as the tourism and hospitality industry, have shown resilience and growth.

"Zimbabwe is Open for Business, and the concrete measures to improve the Ease of Doing Business in our country, is ongoing. An array of regulatory reforms is being implemented across different sectors of the economy.

"These are seeing the simplification of compliance procedures and reducing excessive levies and overlapping costs to create a conducive environment for both domestic and foreign direct investments," said the President.

He said through modernising and industrialising the economy, as well as shaping the country's own narrative, Zimbabweans were demonstrating that locally driven progress can never be sanctioned or delayed.

The Zimbabwean people, added the President, were indeed masters of their destiny.

"Together, in unity, we are marching forward, defying the odds. Victory is certain. Our national development philosophy; Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa, inonamatigwa nevene vayo/Ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, likhu-le-ke-lwe ngabanikazi balo, has become imprinted in our collective national psych.

"It emboldens us, serving as a source of inspiration and a rallying call to action. We are facing head-on, challenges and shocks, such as these illegal heinous sanctions, climate change induced droughts and other public health emergencies," he said.

Notwithstanding the challenges posed by the illegal and heinous sanctions, the President said Zimbabwe remained committed to multilateralism and international cooperation towards the realisation of global peace, security, justice and equitable development.

"Zimbabwe is 'A Friend to All and Enemy to None'. Our doors are open and our hands remain outstretched to all nations, private sector stakeholders and development partners.

"We stand ready to welcome those willing to work with us, as we build stronger, win-win partnerships and synergies, for shared prosperity and lasting development. As a progressive member of the international community, we will continuously lend our voice and efforts, in addressing threats to global peace and stability.

"Hence, Zimbabwe has presented its candidature for a non-permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council for the term 2027 to 2028," said President Mnangagwa.

The Anti-Sanctions Day commemorations were held under the theme "Inclusive Development through Heritage-based Innovation and Industrialisation, in a Multilateral World".