Sudan: UN Relief Chief Calls for Protection of Civilians and Their Access to Aid in El Fasher

26 October 2025
United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (New York)

Statement on Sudan by Tom Fletcher, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator

I am deeply alarmed by reports of civilian casualties and forced displacement amid further escalation of fighting in El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur State in Sudan, where intense shelling and ground assaults have engulfed the city.

With fighters pushing further into the city and escape routes cut off, hundreds of thousands of civilians are trapped and terrified - shelled, starving, and without access to food, healthcare, or safety.

Safe, rapid, and unimpeded humanitarian access must be allowed to reach all civilians in need. We have lifesaving supplies ready, but intensified attacks have made it impossible for us to get aid in. Local humanitarian workers continue to save lives under fire.

We call for an immediate ceasefire in El Fasher, across Darfur and throughout Sudan. Civilians must be allowed safe passage and be able to access aid. Those fleeing to safer areas must be allowed to do so safely and in dignity. Those who stay - including local responders - must be protected. Attacks on civilians, hospitals and humanitarian operations must stop immediately.

Those responsible for violations of international humanitarian and human rights law must be held to account. I remind all parties to this conflict of their obligations under international humanitarian law and reflected in UN Security Council Resolution 2736 (2024).

