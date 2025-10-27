Djibouti Parliament Vote to Lift Presidential Age Limit Allows Guelleh Re-Run

Djibouti's parliament has voted unanimously to lift a presidential age limit, opening the way for its 77-year-old leader Ismail Omar Guelleh to run for a sixth term in April 2026 election.

Guelleh, known as IOG, has held power in the tiny Horn of Africa nation since 1999.

With a population of just one million, it's one of Africa's smallest countries but is also a major port that hosts military bases for the United States, France, and China.

Djibouti's constitution says the head of state cannot run for office after 75, which prevented Guelleh, 77, from running in the next election in April 2026.

But an amendment to remove the age limit was backed by all 65 parliamentarians present on Sunday, speaker Dileita Mohamed Dileita told France's AFP agency.

The president can choose to approve the decision or call a referendum.

If approved, parliament will confirm the decision with a second vote, expected on 2 November.

No surprise

Guelleh left the door open to another five-year term in an interview this May with The Africa Report.

"All I can tell you is that I love my country too much to embark on an irresponsible adventure and be the cause of divisions," he said.

This vote is "not a surprise," said Sonia le Gouriellec, a Horn of Africa specialist at the Catholic University of Lille.

"There are protests on social media, but I fear that the opposition will not have the space to express itself in Djibouti," she said.

The state has a poor record of freedom of expression and the press.

Dileita told AFP the constitutional change was necessary to ensure "the stability of the small country, in a troubled region, the Horn of Africa, with Somalia, Ethiopia, and Eritrea".

"I think more than 80 percent of the population supports this," he said.

Landslide victory

In April 2021, Guelleh was re-elected with more than 97 percent of the vote.

His party, the Union for the Presidential Majority, holds the majority of parliamentary seats.

Guelleh succeeded Hassan Gouled Aptidon, the father of Djibouti's independence, in 1999 after serving as his chief of staff for 22 years.

One of the least populated countries on the continent, Djibouti plays an outsized strategic role in the region.

It lies opposite Yemen at the mouth of the Red Sea, in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, through which passes a large part of global trade between Asia and the West.

Djibouti is also home to the only permanent US military base in Africa, with some 4,000 soldiers supporting anti-terrorist operations on the continent, notably in Somalia.

