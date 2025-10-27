Central Africa: North Kivu and Ituri Women Call for Greater Involvement in Peacebuilding

press release

Alain Wandimoyi

As part of the commemoration of the 25th anniversary of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325, a series of conferences took place from 21 to 23 October 2025 in Goma, Beni and Bunia. The events brought together numerous women's associations, national and international partners, as well as United Nations agencies.

Organized by MONUSCO's Gender Section, the meetings aimed to promote more active participation of women in peace initiatives across a region scarred by decades of armed conflict. The theme chosen for the anniversary was telling : « When women lead, peace follows. ».

On Tuesday 21 October in Goma, more than 90 delegates from women's organizations in North Kivu and Ituri, some joining by videoconference from Beni and Bunia took part in the discussions. These women's rights advocates called for a stronger role in peace processes in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. In her opening remarks, Vivian van de Perre, Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General in the DRC, stressed the importance of the Women, Peace and Security Agenda in a context still marked by persistent violence.

« Since taking up my duties, I have witnessed firsthand in Ituri and North Kivu how women remain at the heart of peace and civilian protection efforts, », she said, before adding : « MONUSCO works to advance this agenda at three levels, including the political one, under the leadership of Ms. Bintou Keita. The Mission advocates for greater representation of women in decision-making bodies ».

Making Women Full Actors in Peacebuilding

Adopted in October 2000, Security Council Resolution 1325 emphasizes the disproportionate impact of armed conflict on women and girls, and the necessity of their participation in peace processes.

Despine Kavugho, coordinator of the Collective of Women for Peace, Participation and Representation in Decision-Making Bodies (CEFRID), regretted that women often remain marginalized in peace efforts despite being essential pillars of their success. "Twenty-five years ago, Resolution 1325 was adopted, and our Ministry of Gender developed the national action plan," she recalled. "The focus now must be on dissemination and ownership. Unfortunately, we still do not feel its impact which is why women remain largely absent from decision-making and peacebuilding spaces. True progress will only come with everyone's involvement, including men, through the promotion of positive masculinity.". She added that the main challenge remains at the decision-making level.

Van de Perre reaffirmed MONUSCO's strategic commitment to amplify the voices of Congolese women in national and international forums, citing the adoption of the third National Action Plan on Resolution 1325, supported by UN Women, as "a key milestone in the Congolese context.". At the operational level, she highlighted the integration of gender perspectives across MONUSCO and UNPOL activities from the protection of civilians and women's participation in community dialogues to the training of women leaders and mediators, support to survivors of sexual violence, and the promotion of positive masculinity.

Assessing Progress and Remaining Challenges

During the conference, UN Women presented the achievements and impact of the National Action Plan 1325 in the area of protection. The Congolese Division for Gender, Family and Children detailed the establishment of provincial "1325" secretariats, while MONUSCO's Civilian Protection Unit emphasized the importance of mainstreaming the Women, Peace and Security Agenda in all protection activities.

The Civil Affairs Section underscored women's contributions to community alert mechanisms, and the UN Joint Human Rights Office (UNJHRO) presented its work on monitoring and supporting survivors of sexual violence.

For its part, the Political Affairs Division highlighted women's participation in peace processes in eastern DRC, pointing out persistent challenges and possible ways forward. The Programme Management Unit (PMU) showcased how incorporating gender perspectives into quick-impact projects promotes greater inclusion and strengthens community cohesion.

These initiatives and achievements fuel the optimism of Zaina Mignone, from the Bi-Esther Foundation. «There are already women participating in peace and mediation processes thanks to this resolution. However, awareness-raising must be strengthened so that women can truly take ownership of it, because they are the ones who will make it a reality on the ground, », she explained, « lCongolese women have the power to achieve the goals of Resolution 1325 if they engage actively. ».

Supporting Women's Leadership for Lasting Peace

Marking this 25th anniversary of Resolution 1325, delegates from women's associations emphasized that the time for action is now -- despite enduring structural, institutional, security and socio-cultural challenges. « Where there's a will, there's a way, », insisted Zaina Mignone. «All it takes is a decision and the unity of our energies to achieve this goal. If we fully embrace the 1325 Action Plan, we will be able to strengthen advocacy efforts and demonstrate that women are active participants in peacebuilding.».

For her part, Nathalie Koné Traoré, Head of MONUSCO's Gender Section in Goma, acknowledged the progress made while calling for greater attention to displaced women, often living in precarious conditions, and for stronger female participation in public debate despite persistent cultural barriers.