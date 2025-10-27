Congo-Kinshasa: Ituri - Peacekeepers Save Fataki General Hospital From Fire

24 October 2025
United Nations Stabilization Mission in the DR Congo (Kinshasa)
press release By Jean-Tobie Okala

An electrical fire nearly reduced the Fataki General Hospital, located 85 kilometers north of Bunia in Ituri province, to ashes. Thanks to the prompt intervention of MONUSCO's Nepalese peacekeepers, the worst was avoided.

The fire, which occurred on 19 October 2025, was caused by a short circuit due to a surge in the hospital's solar power system. It quickly spread to the administrative building, destroying medical equipment, furniture and official documents from fourteen health facilities in the Fataki health zone.

"Had it not been for the swift intervention of MONUSCO peacekeepers, the damage would have been enormous," said a local leader, praising the UN troops.

The peacekeepers managed to contain the flames, preventing them from spreading to treatment rooms and nearby homes. Their intervention saved vaccines, freezers used to store medicines, and motorcycles used for vaccination campaigns in the region.

"MONUSCO's intervention helped stop the fire from spreading to other buildings. We were able to save the vaccines and the cold chain," said Dr. Drajiro, the chief medical officer of the health zone.

Beyond firefighting, the peacekeepers assisted with debris removal and conducted fire safety awareness sessions for Fataki residents.

The loss of the administrative building, dating back to the colonial era, is a serious setback for this hospital, the only referral facility in a region regularly affected by armed violence. More extensive damage would have severely hampered the care of many patients, including victims of conflict-related injuries.

